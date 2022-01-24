Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDDFF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:GDDFF traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $2.58. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

