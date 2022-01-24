Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 5200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $8,005,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $10,148,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

