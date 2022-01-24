Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $5.60 on Monday. Grab has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth $8,150,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

