Graco (GGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Graco (NYSE:GGG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Graco to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GGG opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

