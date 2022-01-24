Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Graco worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Graco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth $73,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

