Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 98.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of GGG opened at $71.40 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

