Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Graham worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,606,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $595.17 per share, with a total value of $59,517.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $594.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.15 by ($1.25). Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $809.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

