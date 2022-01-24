Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 210500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$9.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Granada gold mine, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

