Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.71 ($28.08).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Grand City Properties stock opened at €19.55 ($22.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.96 and its 200 day moving average is €22.01. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.89).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.