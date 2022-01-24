Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 49,700 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Interface worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

