Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 122.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $130.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

