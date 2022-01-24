Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $14,096,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC opened at $73.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

