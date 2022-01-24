Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 37,900 KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of KB opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.84. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $46.72.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.