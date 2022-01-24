Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $154.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

