GravityCoin Market Cap Achieves $14,095.93 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 47.4% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $14,095.93 and approximately $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.43 or 0.06663747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,740.48 or 0.99997834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006858 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,962,766 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

