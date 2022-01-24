Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$23.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

GBR has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.75 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. downgraded shares of Great Bear Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CVE GBR traded down C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$28.49. 131,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.82. Great Bear Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.80 and a 52 week high of C$29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -155.25.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Bear Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

