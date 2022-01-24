GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.04

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

GHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $622.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.02.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 58.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

