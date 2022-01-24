Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Grifols by 170.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Grifols by 2,365.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 193,621 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

