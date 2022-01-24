Grin (GRIN) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,118,780 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

