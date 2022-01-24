Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 454,107 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.85.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
