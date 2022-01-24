Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 454,107 shares.The stock last traded at $8.05 and had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $446.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

