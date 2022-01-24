Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0074.

Gryphon Capital Income Trust Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.