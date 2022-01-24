Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 65,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 776,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after purchasing an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Guess? by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after purchasing an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

