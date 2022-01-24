Guider Market Cap Reaches $5,493.21 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Guider coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $5,493.21 and $46.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006133 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

