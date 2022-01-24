Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 8,936 shares.The stock last traded at $12.60 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $738.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of -0.19.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth about $2,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Guild during the first quarter worth about $138,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

