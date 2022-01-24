Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share by the oil production company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s previous dividend of $0.12. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:GKP traded down GBX 9.67 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching GBX 204.33 ($2.76). 2,663,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,161. The firm has a market capitalization of £436.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 126.30 ($1.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 224.50 ($3.03).

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GKP. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.98) to GBX 315 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.