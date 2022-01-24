GXChain Trading 37.4% Lower Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $100.22 million and $34.85 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000676 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000255 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,929,597 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

