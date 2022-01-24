H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.67. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

