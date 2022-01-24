H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.67.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

