Hacken Token (HAI) Market Cap Reaches $35.65 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $35.65 million and $2.50 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,345.22 or 0.06545563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00056788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,872.55 or 1.00121161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006495 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,400,480 coins. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.