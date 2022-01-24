Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) rose 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 999% from the average daily volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

