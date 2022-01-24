Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) & Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Critical Comparison

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rush Street Interactive 0 2 7 0 2.78

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 351.13%. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $21.90, suggesting a potential upside of 127.41%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than Rush Street Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01% Rush Street Interactive -2.11% -11.85% -5.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and Rush Street Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 17.88 -$71.29 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 7.58 $1.08 million ($0.34) -28.32

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

