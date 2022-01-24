Halving Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00048924 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,448.32 or 0.06636620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,940.08 or 1.00132996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

