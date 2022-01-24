Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €9.71 ($11.03) and last traded at €9.73 ($11.06). Approximately 55,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.78 ($11.11).

HAB has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market cap of $775.81 million and a PE ratio of 39.72.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.