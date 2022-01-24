Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Joseph S. Exnicios Sells 5,300 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.42. 590,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,323. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $59.82.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.