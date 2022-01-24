Handshake (HNS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $386,671.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $86.45 million and $386,671.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.43 or 0.06602255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00297867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00795108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00411305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00253708 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 460,074,601 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

