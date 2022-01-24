Handshake (HNS) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $86.45 million and $386,671.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,585.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,217.43 or 0.06602255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.04 or 0.00297867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00795108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00066752 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00411305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00253708 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 460,074,601 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.