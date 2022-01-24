Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th.

HPGLY stock opened at $152.20 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

