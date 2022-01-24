Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $431.09. 250,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,531. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $467.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

