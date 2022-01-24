Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.34. 546,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,647,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

