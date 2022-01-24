Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $6.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $8.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.61. 247,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $428.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

