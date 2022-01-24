Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.19

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

HBRIY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.53) to GBX 570 ($7.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.