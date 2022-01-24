HARD Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049100 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.34 or 0.06609602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00056194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,299.02 or 0.99745403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006331 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

