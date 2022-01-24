Harmonic (HLIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Harmonic by 182.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

