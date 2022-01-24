Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
HLIT opened at $10.40 on Monday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Harmonic
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.