Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $10.40 on Monday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

