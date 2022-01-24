Hathor Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $155.91 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 901,706,400 coins and its circulating supply is 225,761,400 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

