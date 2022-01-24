Head to Head Analysis: RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) and Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RINO International and Velodyne Lidar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RINO International N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar -462.29% -81.85% -66.74%

RINO International has a beta of -11.77, suggesting that its stock price is 1,277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RINO International and Velodyne Lidar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 7.33 -$149.86 million ($1.56) -2.28

RINO International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RINO International and Velodyne Lidar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Velodyne Lidar 1 5 1 0 2.00

Velodyne Lidar has a consensus target price of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.54%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than RINO International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Velodyne Lidar beats RINO International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RINO International Company Profile

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications. The company was founded by David S. Hall in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

