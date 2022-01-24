Head to Head Contrast: Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvei and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvei N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37%

This table compares Nuvei and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.84 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.33

Nuvei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIQ Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nuvei and VIQ Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvei 0 1 5 0 2.83 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuvei currently has a consensus price target of $136.67, suggesting a potential upside of 130.04%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

