Head to Head Review: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) vs. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95% XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48%

This table compares Visteon and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.17 -$56.00 million $0.99 107.56 XL Fleet $20.34 million 14.46 -$60.61 million $0.23 9.17

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than XL Fleet. XL Fleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 3 5 0 2.18 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $118.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 468.72%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Visteon.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats XL Fleet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

