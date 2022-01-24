Head-To-Head Survey: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) versus HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Worldline and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthEquity 0 2 9 0 2.82

HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.19%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Worldline.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worldline and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 2.51 $186.99 million N/A N/A HealthEquity $733.57 million 5.85 $8.83 million ($0.07) -732.61

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than HealthEquity.

Risk & Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A HealthEquity -0.82% 4.60% 2.64%

Summary

HealthEquity beats Worldline on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal services, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty services, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment comprises of issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital banking, and account payments services. The Mobility and e-Transactional Services segment refers to trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility business division. The company was founded on July 31, 1990 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

