Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,299,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 13,854,770 shares.The stock last traded at $125.49 and had previously closed at $129.47.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

